ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Trading Down 0.6%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.46. 70,083,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.
