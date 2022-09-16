ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 3.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,998,000 after buying an additional 177,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,655 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.65. 617,589 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.