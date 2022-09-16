ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Up 2.4%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 20,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,413,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

