ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 17,568.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,489 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up 0.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $352,000.

NYSEARCA:TBF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 85,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

