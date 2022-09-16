Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,922 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,922 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

