Private Asset Management Inc. Has $547,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 42.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $253.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.15 and a 200-day moving average of $248.82.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

