Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USMC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USMC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,438. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.