Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USMC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,438. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.