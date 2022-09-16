Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The fund specializes in making investments in lower middle market in form of mezzanine, mezzanine debt, first lien loans, second lien loans, notes, bonds, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, add on acquisitions, recapitalization, refinancings, growth financing and debt financing investments.

