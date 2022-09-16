Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.28

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.28 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 6218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.