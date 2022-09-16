PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG opened at $120.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 110,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

