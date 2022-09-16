Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Powerlong Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PWLNF opened at 0.62 on Friday. Powerlong Real Estate has a 12 month low of 0.62 and a 12 month high of 0.62.
Powerlong Real Estate Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powerlong Real Estate (PWLNF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
Receive News & Ratings for Powerlong Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerlong Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.