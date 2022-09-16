Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powerlong Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWLNF opened at 0.62 on Friday. Powerlong Real Estate has a 12 month low of 0.62 and a 12 month high of 0.62.

Powerlong Real Estate Company Profile

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

