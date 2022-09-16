Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.13

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and traded as low as $17.01. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 456 shares changing hands.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Potomac Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

