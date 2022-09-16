PoolTogether (POOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.35 Million

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. PoolTogether has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $53,814.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PoolTogether coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00006035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 536.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

PoolTogether Profile

PoolTogether’s genesis date was February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.

PoolTogether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoolTogether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PoolTogether using one of the exchanges listed above.

