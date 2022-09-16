PooCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,768.00 (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. PooCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PooCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 537.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.00 or 0.19253257 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00837516 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020966 BTC.
PooCoin Coin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token.
PooCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PooCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PooCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.