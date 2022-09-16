Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.6 %

PAA opened at $12.28 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,165.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,788 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 189,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

