Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Piraeus Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

