Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Piraeus Financial Trading Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.
About Piraeus Financial
