Piper Sandler Raises PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $45.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.08.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $28.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 724.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

