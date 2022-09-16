Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 160,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 126,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth about $986,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MAV traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

