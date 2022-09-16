Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $596,844.00

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $596,844.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00006802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 404.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.61 or 0.15556334 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021018 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

