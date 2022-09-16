Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX)

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$0.45 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.50.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance
NCX opened at C$0.19 on Monday. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.87.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile
