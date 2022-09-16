Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX)

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$0.45 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.50.

NCX opened at C$0.19 on Monday. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.87.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

