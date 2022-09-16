Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Down 23.3% in August

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Phunware Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PHUN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 4,763,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $174.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Phunware alerts:

Institutional Trading of Phunware

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Phunware

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.