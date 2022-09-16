Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

