Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 200,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $412,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,760,789.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

