PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ)

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of PFXNZ remained flat at $22.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

