Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $44.00 by Berenberg Bank

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $44.00 price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PFE opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

