Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.30 and last traded at 0.30. 58,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 92,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from 4,800.00 to 4,750.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.29.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

