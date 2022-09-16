Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.72

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 33694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSMMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,620.29.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading

