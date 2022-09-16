Persimmon (LON:PSN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,440 ($41.57).

PSN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.78) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,448.14 ($29.58).

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,452 ($17.54) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 648.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,703.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,986.29. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,398 ($16.89) and a one year high of GBX 2,930 ($35.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

