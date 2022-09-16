Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 441 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 165,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,291. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.