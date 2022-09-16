Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 3,911 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 319,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,517,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $165.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

