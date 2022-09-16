Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,177. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average is $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

