Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $631,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.28. 28,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

