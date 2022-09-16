Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.07 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 688,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

