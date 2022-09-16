Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 377.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 46,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 91,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 261,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.