PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Lowered to $140.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $149.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PKI opened at $132.19 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $130.13 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 83,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 20.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 23.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.