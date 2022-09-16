Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $38.30. 93,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,845,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

