Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 7.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 69,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,021. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $185.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

