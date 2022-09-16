Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Target were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

TGT traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.82. 23,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

