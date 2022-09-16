Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,164. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

