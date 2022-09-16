Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $981,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $85.30. 30,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

