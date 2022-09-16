Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $20.08 Million Position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services makes up approximately 9.5% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP. owned about 5.02% of Peoples Financial Services worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens downgraded Peoples Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

PFIS stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 20,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,427. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.16.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

