Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $2.35 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.69. 6,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

