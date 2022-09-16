Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

