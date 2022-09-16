Penta Market Cap Achieves $66,510.92 (PNT)

Penta (PNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Penta has a market capitalization of $66,510.92 and approximately $10.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Penta has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058635 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079230 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Penta

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Penta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

