Pensionfund Sabic Sells 6,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.