Pensionfund Sabic Sells 5,500 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 240.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

