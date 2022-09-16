Pensionfund Sabic Sells 4,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

