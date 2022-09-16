Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CDW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,974,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CDW by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Trading Down 1.4 %

CDW opened at $169.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.88. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.