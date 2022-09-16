Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.23 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ARE opened at $150.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average of $168.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

