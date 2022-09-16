Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 538,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

